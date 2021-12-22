Green, Smith lead No. 12 Auburn over Murray State 71-58

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Wendell Green Jr. and Jabari Smith both had double-doubles and No. 12 Auburn beat Murray State 71-58 for its eighth straight win. Auburn held Murray State to 28 points below its season average and out-rebounded the Racers 48-33. Green had 13 points and a career-best 10 rebounds off the bench for the Tigers. Smith had 12 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Walker Kessler led the way for Auburn’s defense with a season-high seven blocks, giving him three straight games with at least four rejections. Kessler added 13 points and seven rebounds.