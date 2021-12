By ALAIN POUPART

Associated Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jaylen Waddle is back at practice with the Miami Dolphins after missing last weekend’s win over the New York Jets while on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list. Waddle says he didn’t have any symptoms. It was the first time he had to sit out since reaching the NFL. He missed seven games at Alabama last season because of an ankle injury.