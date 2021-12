ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Darius Perry posted 15 points, nine assists and six rebounds as Central Florida defeated North Alabama 75-64. C.J. Walker had 13 points for the Knights (8-2), who earned their fourth straight victory. Jamille Reynolds added 12 points. Cheikh Mbacke Diong had 10 points and nine rebounds. Jamari Blackmon had 17 points to top the Lions (7-5).