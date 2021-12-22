Saleh, Sirianni test positive for COVID-19, Stefanski back

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The Cleveland Browns got their coach back on the sideline. The New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles might be without theirs this weekend. Browns second-year coach Kevin Stefanski cleared COVID-19 protocols Wednesday and returned to the team after missing Monday’s home loss to Las Vegas, a 16-14 setback that damaged Cleveland’s playoff hopes. Stefanski also sat out the Browns’ playoff win at Pittsburgh last season after testing positive. Jets coach Robert Saleh tested positive for COVID-19 after feeling symptoms in the morning in the latest in what has been a surge of coronavirus cases on the team. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni also tested positive.