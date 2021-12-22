Swedish skier Hector beats Shiffrin for 1st win in 7 years

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — Swedish skier Sara Hector held on to her first-run lead and beat Mikaela Shiffrin in a women’s World Cup giant slalom. It was Hector’s second career victory and first in nearly seven years. Hector won by .35 seconds a day after finishing runner-up to Shiffrin in another GS on the same hill for her first podium result in a year. Marta Bassino trailed by six-tenths in third. Sofia Goggia failed to score World Cup points for a second straight day. Shiffrin now leads her Italian rival in the overall standings by 115 points.