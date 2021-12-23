African Cup buildup: Omicron concerns, player release clash

By ISIFU WIRFENGLA, GERALD IMRAY and ROB HARRIS

Associated Press

YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon (AP) — African Cup organizers insist the tournament will begin as planned in Cameroon early next month despite the fast-spreading omicron variant adding to an extensive list of concerns. Perhaps the biggest doubts now are when national teams will have their full 28-man squads to prepare for Africa’s biggest football event. The organization representing the world’s leading domestic leagues says teams shouldn’t have to release players until January 3, a week later than stipulated by FIFA and only six days before the tournament begins. CAF has agreed that only fully vaccinated fans with negative COVID-19 tests can attend games.