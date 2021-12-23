NFL medical officer: Asymptomatic people not spreading COVID

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL’s chief medical officer says asymptomatic players are not spreading COVID-19 based on his observations during this season. Allen Sills appeared on the NFL Network on Thursday, and said the league hasn’t “really not seen this phenomenon that people have discussed, which is asymptomatic people in the facility spreading the virus to others.” He added that the key is “symptom recognition and prompt testing.” Last weekend, the NFL agreed with the NFL Players Association to scale back testing for vaccinated players, aligning with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.