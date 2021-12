Browns activate QB Mayfield, Colts’ Nelson on COVID-19 list

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield moved a step closer to playing against Aaron Rodgers on Christmas. Cleveland activated Mayfield from the COVID-19 reserve list before leaving for Green Bay. Mayfield has been out since testing positive on Dec. 15 amid an avalanche of virus cases for the Browns. He missed Monday’s loss to Las Vegas. Indianapolis placed star guard Quenton Nelson and Jacksonville lost pass rusher Josh Allen to positive cases. The Browns, who are tryin to stay in the playoff race, also activated top receiver Jarvis Landry and backup QB Case Keenum.