Colts’ Nelson, Jaguars’ Josh Allen placed on COVID-19 list

By The Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson and Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Colts are hoping to stay in the AFC South race with a victory Saturday night at Arizona. But the loss of the 25-year-old Nelson, a three-time All-Pro, is a big blow. The Jaguars will be without three starters Sunday against the New York Jets after Allen, receiver Laviska Shenault and guard Ben Bartch were placed on the reserve list. They won’t make the trip to New Jersey.