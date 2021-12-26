Lukaku ends goal drought in Chelsea’s 3-1 win at Aston Villa

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Jorginho scored two penalties and Romelu Lukaku netted his first Premier League goal since September to lead Chelsea’s comeback for a 3-1 victory at Aston Villa. Lukaku’s first season back in England has been hampered by an ankle injury and the striker hadn’t scored in the league since last facing Villa 106 days earlier. After drawing its last two games, Chelsea avoided losing further ground on Manchester City and is six points behind first place. Villa stayed in 10th place. The hosts were without manager Steven Gerrard who is isolating with coronavirus. Villa had led through Reece James’ own-goal.