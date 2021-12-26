Owen Power has hat trick, Canada wins world junior opener

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — No. 1 overall draft pick Owen Power had a hat trick to help Canada open the world junior hockey championship with a 6-3 victory over the Czech Republic on Sunday night. After scoring in the first period, Power struck twice in a 1:25 span on a two-man power play midway through the second period to give Canada a 5-3 lead in the Group A game. The 6-foot-6 University of Michigan defenseman was taken by the Buffalo Sabres with the top pick in the July draft. Earlier, Russia beat Sweden 6-3 in Group B in Red Deer, and Finland topped Germany 3-1 in Group A in Edmonton. In the late game, the defending champion United States faced Slovakia in Red Deer in Group B.