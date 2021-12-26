Saints’ Jordan not letting up in 2nd decade, on field or off

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan’s goal of kicking off his second decade in the NFL with a strong campaign wasn’t looking so attainable early this season. Jordan had no sacks in his first five games. But the 32-year-old comes into Monday night’s game against Miami with six sacks in his past eight games. He’s also received a seventh Pro Bowl invitation and was the NFC defensive player of the week after sacking Tamp Bay’s Tom Brady twice and stripping him of the ball in Week 15. Jordan also has become just the second Saints player with 100 career sacks.