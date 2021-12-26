Super maxi Black Jack leads battered Sydney-Hobart fleet

SYDNEY (AP) — Super maxi Black Jack was leading a much-reduced Sydney to Hobart race fleet after strong winds and high seas forced almost a quarter of the boats to retire. The storm forced 21 of the original 88 starters out of the race. The other 67 were hoping for less taxing conditions after being battered by heavy southerlies through the latter part of Sunday. Monaco’s Black Jack continued to lead in the battle for line honors. She was ahead of rival super maxis LawConnect and SHK Scallywag 100.