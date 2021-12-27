Pandemic wreaking havoc on college basketball season

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

This basketball season is starting to feel a lot like the last one. Games are being postponed or canceled seemingly by the minute. Schedulers are scrambling to find replacements. Dozens of teams have gone on COVID-19 pause. But the week in the AP Top 25 still has some marquee matchups, if they do indeed get played. The SEC has two Wednesday, with No. 14 Tennessee at No. 19 Alabama, and No. 11 Auburn at No. 16 LSU. Top-ranked Baylor also faces what could be its biggest test of the season, playing at No. 8 Iowa State in a matchup of undefeated teams.