Bedard, 16, youngest to score 4 goals in world juniors game

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor Bedard became the youngest player to score four goals in a world junior hockey championship game, leading Canada to an 11-2 win over Austria. The 16-year-old joined Mario Lemieux, Simon Gagne, Brayden Schenn, Taylor Raddysh and Maxime Comtois in the Canadian junior men’s record books for the most goals scored in a game. Wayne Gretzky’s best scoring output at worlds was a three-goal game in 1977. Mason McTavish scored twice and Cole Perfetti had a goal and two assists for Canada, which improved to 2-0. Kent Johnson, Lukas Cormier, Logan Stankoven and Mavrik Bourque also scored for the Canadians.