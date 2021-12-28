French skier Tessa Worley wins GS in Shiffrin’s absence

LIENZ, Austria (AP) — French skier Tessa Worley won a women’s World Cup giant slalom in the absence of Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin and world champion Lara Gut-Behrami. Worley held on to her first-run lead to beat defending overall champion Petra Vlhova by three-tenths of a second. Worley became only the third female skier with at least 15 World Cup wins in giant slalom. Sara Hector of Sweden finished third. Italian speed specialist Sofia Goggia was 12th. Goggia is Shiffrin’s main challenger for the overall title and now trails the American leader by 93 points. Shiffrin missed the race after testing positive for COVID-19.