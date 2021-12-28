Sources: NFL to cut quarantine for players who test positive

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

The NFL is reducing quarantine time for players who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic, including unvaccinated players, to five days from 10, according to two people familiar with the protocols. Both people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the revised protocols haven’t been sent to teams yet. The league and the NFL Players Association revised the protocols after the CDC changed its guidelines for those who are asymptomatic, recommending a five-day quarantine period and masking over the second five days.