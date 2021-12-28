US-Canada women’s games off; US men forfeit at world juniors

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

The U.S. was forced to forfeit its game at the world junior championship against Switzerland after two players tested positive for the coronavirus. Those positive COVID-19 test results led to a mandated team quarantine. The U.S. as a result was unable to play Tuesday under tournament rules. Two women’s pre-Olympic tune-up games between the U.S. and Canada have also been canceled. Hockey Canada says several players and staff on its women’s national team are in virus protocol. The games were scheduled for Jan. 3 and 6 in Alberta.