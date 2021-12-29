Arteta tests positive for COVID-19 again, Barca has 3 cases

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be absent for the Premier League match against Manchester City on New Year’s Day. Arteta’s positive test in March 2020 was a key factor in the suspension of the league in the first week of the pandemic. He is the third Premier League manager currently isolating after contracting COVID-19 after Crystal Palace’s Patrick Vieira and Aston Villa’s Steven Gerrard. Barcelona has announced Ousmane Dembélé, Samuel Umtiti and Gavi have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of its league match at Mallorca on Sunday.