Canadian bobsled team dealing with coronavirus issues

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

The Canadian bobsled team is dealing with a coronavirus problem, announcing Wednesday that 10 sliders and three staff members have been placed into health and safety protocols. That announcement came two days before the start of a World Cup sliding weekend in Sigulda, Latvia. Only two Canadian sleds — one driven by Justin Kripps, the other by Christine de Bruin — have been part of training runs this week leading into that World Cup, based on results distributed by the International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation.