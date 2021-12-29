Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio out for season with torn ACL

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio has suffered a season-ending left knee injury. It’s a devastating blow to a Cleveland team that he helped move into playoff contention. The Cavs said an MRI confirmed that Rubio tore his anterior cruciate ligament. Rubio got hurt late in Tuesday’s loss at New Orleans. The 31-year-old Rubio has had a major role in Cleveland’s turnaround. The Cavs have already won 20 games after going 22-50 last season. Rubio’s injury is the second significant one to Cleveland’s backcourt. Leading scorer Collin Sexton suffered a season-ending knee injury on Nov. 7.