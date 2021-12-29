Cavaliers guard Rubio set for MRI on injured left knee

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio is scheduled to undergo an MRI after injuring his left knee on Tuesday night in New Orleans. He slipped as he planted on a drive and his knee buckled. Rubio collapsed to the floor, grabbed his knee and had to be helped to the locker room. He was unable to put any weight on his left leg. Before getting hurt, Rubio, who was started at the point with Darius Garland in health and safety protocols, had scored 27 points while adding 13 rebounds and eight assists. Rubio has made a major impact in his first season with Cleveland.