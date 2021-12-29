COVID outbreaks at Madrid, Barca; Arsenal’s Arteta positive

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Eleven players across the Barcelona and Real Madrid squads are isolating after contracting the coronavirus ahead of the resumption of the Spanish league this weekend. It is a further setback for Barcelona going into Sunday’s match at Mallorca in seventh place with the squad also depleted by injuries. Real Madrid leads the league by eight points and plays Getafe on Sunday. In Britain the Premier League has resisted calls to pause its season. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be absent for the match against Manchester City on New Year’s Day after testing positive for a second time.