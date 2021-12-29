Skip to Content
Gobert, Jazz beat Trail Blazers without injured Mitchell

By ERIK GARCÍA GUNDERSEN
Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Rudy Gobert had 22 points and 14 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz beat the Portland Trail Blazers 120-105 with star Donovan Mitchell out with a sore back. Portland’s Damian Lillard and Norman Powell each scored 32 points. The Trail Blazers were missing seven players in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols for the second straight game. Utah’s dominance started on the inside and continued all night long, outscoring Portland 74-30 in the paint. Utah’s Hassan Whiteside had 15 points and 11 rebounds off the bench, while reserve forward Rudy Gay pitched in 21 points.

