Kessler, No. 11 Auburn topple unbeaten No. 16 LSU 70-55

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Walker Kessler had 16 points, a career-high 11 blocked shots and nine rebounds to lead No. 11 Auburn to a 70-55 victory over previously unbeaten No. 16 LSU on Wednesday night in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.Freshman Jabari Smith also scored 16 points for Auburn, which has won nine straight and didn’t give up a field goal in the opening 10 minutes. Xavier Pinson had 13 points when he fouled out with 5:32 left for LSU, which came as one of major college basketball’s five unbeaten teams but scored just one point in the first 10:45.