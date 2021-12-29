Panthers bench Newton, will start Darnold at QB vs. Saints

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Matt Rhule says Sam Darnold will start at quarterback on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints instead of 2015 league MVP Cam Newton. Newton is 0-5 as Carolina’s starting quarterback this year and has lost 13 straight starts as the Panthers starting QB dating back to the 2018 season. Darnold started the season 3-0 but has a 1-5 record in his last six starts. He led the Panthers to a 26-7 win over the Saints in Week 2, completing 26 of 38 passes for 305 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Rhule called that his best game of the season.