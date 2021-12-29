QB Lamar Jackson limited at practice for Ravens

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

The Baltimore Ravens won’t ever return to full strength this season, but with two games to play, perhaps the worst is behind them. Lamar Jackson was limited at practice Wednesday, but that’s a step in the right direction after the star quarterback missed two straight games with an ankle injury. Tyler Huntley, who played two weekends ago in Jackson’s place but missed last weekend’s game after landing on the COVID-19 list, is still on that list. He’s expected back soon, however. The Ravens also activated five players from the reserve/COVID-19 list: linebackers Tyus Bowser, Justin Houston, Chris Board and Kristian Welch, as well as safety Geno Stone.