Saleh rejoins Jets after clearing COVID-19 protocols

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets coach Robert Saleh cleared COVID-19 protocols and returned to the facility to run practice for the first time since testing positive for the coronavirus last Wednesday. Saleh sat out the team’s 26-21 victory over Jacksonville last Sunday and was forced to watch from a hotel room while tight ends coach Ron Middleton assumed the head coaching duties. The Jets were also getting nine players back from the COVID-19 list. Buffalo also had a few key players activated from the COVID-19 list, including two of their top wide receivers in Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis.