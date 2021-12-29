Serbian player not sure of Djokovic’s Australian Open plans

SYDNEY (AP) — Serbian tennis player Dusan Lajovic says he’s not sure whether Novak Djokovic will play the Australian Open and he and other teammates don’t know the reason why Djokovic pulled out of the ATP Cup. Djokovic would be bidding for a men’s-record 21st Grand Slam title and a 10th Australian Open crown at Melbourne Park beginning Jan. 17. The 34-year-old Djokovic is on the entry list but yet to commit to the Australian Open following the COVID-19 vaccination mandate agreed to by Tennis Australia and the Victorian (state) Department of Health. Djokovic has repeatedly refused to disclose whether or not he is vaccinated, citing privacy concerns. All spectators, staff and players at the Australian Open must be double-vaccinated, or have a medical exemption.