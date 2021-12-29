Smith 11th double-double for No. 10 Baylor women to beat UNT

WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith had 28 points and 11 rebounds for her 11th consecutive double-double and the 10th-ranked Baylor women closed out non-conference play with an 86-65 win over North Texas. Four other players scored in double figures for the 10-2 Bears. Queen Egbo also had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Jordan Lewis and Caitlin Bickle each had 13 points. Sarah Andrews had 11 points. Preseason Conference USA player of the year Quincy Noble had 18 points to lead 6-4 North Texas.