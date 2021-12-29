Tagovailoa leads Terps past Virginia Tech in Pinstripe Bowl

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Taulia Tagovailoa threw touchdown passes of 70 and 32 yards to Darryl Jones, and Virginia Tech routed Maryland 54-10 in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Tarheep Still returned a punt 92 yards for a touchdown for the Hokies. Tagovailoa is the younger brother of Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa. He was named the game’s MVP, finishing with 265 yards passing. His 26 touchdown passes this season tied the Maryland single-season record set by Scott Milanovich in 1983. Virginia Tech finished with its second straight losing season and has not won a bowl game since 2016.