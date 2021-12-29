Wagner wants to keep playing, but future in Seattle unclear

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Bobby Wagner enters the Seahawks’ final home game of the season facing unresolved questions. He is still one of the top middle linebackers in the NFL and enters this week as the league leader in tackles. But he’s also about to wrap up a 10th season playing one of the most physical positions in football and he’ll carry a salary cap hit of more than $20 million in the final year of his contract. The Seahawks could save more than $16 million in cap space by cutting him if it decides to spend that money elsewhere.