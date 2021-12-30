Ayala sparks Maryland’s 2nd half surge past Brown, 81-67

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Eric Ayala scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Maryland used a big second half to beat Brown 81-67 and return to Big 10 Conference play on a three-game win streak. Four Terrapin starters scored in double figures, with Fatts Russell adding 18 and five assists. Hakim Hart had 17 points, four assists and two steals, and Donta Scott 15 points and eight boards. The fifth starter, Qudus Wahab, pulled down 12 rebounds to go with seven points.