Barcelona’s COVID-19 outbreak swells, Leicester-Norwich off

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Barcelona squad has swelled to 10 and it potentially jeopardizes the team’s return to league play after Spain’s winter break of nearly two weeks. Sergiño Dest, Philippe Coutinho and Abde Ezzalzouli are the latest players to contract COVID-19. They are self-isolating at home and Barcelona says they are “in good health.” In England, Saturday’s match between Leicester and Norwich in the Premier League was postponed because Norwich did not have the required numbers to play as a result of COVID-19 cases and injuries.