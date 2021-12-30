Boyd leads No. 5 NC State women to 13th in row over Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Jada Boyd had a season-high 18 points and eight rebounds as No. 5 North Carolina State won its 13th straight over Clemson with a 79-52 victory. Boyd, last season’s ACC Sixth Player of the Year, missed the first five games this season due to injury. But she ignited a 12-0 first-quarter run that gave the Wolfpack control. North Carolina State stretched the lead to 34 in the final period. Freshman guard Madi Ott had 14 points to lead the Tigers, who played without three of their top four scorers.