Jets’ Wilson showing increased aggressiveness, leadership

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Wilson set franchise records for quarterbacks in the New York Jets’ 26-21 victory over Jacksonville last Sunday. He had 91 yards on four carries, including a 52-yard TD run during which he maneuvered out of a sack, tiptoed the sideline near the 25-yard line, stayed inbounds and headed for the end zone. The young quarterback is quickly learning how to help his team with not only his arm but his legs. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said Wilson should take advantage of his athleticism. Wilson is also showing increased leadership in the past several games.