Lockett on verge of career high after rough bout with COVID

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Tyler Lockett probably only needs one or two catches Sunday to reach a new career-high for yards receiving in a single season. He’ll begin the day with 1,053 yards receiving on the season. He had a career-high 1,057 yards two years ago. Lockett will have an even greater appreciation for the accomplishment after recovering from COVID-19. Lockett returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list last week in time for a 25-24 loss to Chicago. He says he had symptoms for nearly a week before he started feeling better.