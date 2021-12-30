UConn reaches settlement with rowers in gender equity suit

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The University of Connecticut has settled a gender equity lawsuit, ensuring the school keeps its women’s rowing program for at least the next five years. The lawsuit was filed by 12 rowers after the school announced in June, 2020, the sport would be among several eliminated in budget cuts. A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order in May, ruling the rowers were likely to prevail in their lawsuit, which alleged that eliminating the team would violate Title IX, the federal law that guarantees equal access to women in education, including athletics. Following that ruling, the school announced in July it would keep the program.