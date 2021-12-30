Williams dealing with injury, another season of no playoffs

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Defensive lineman Leonard Williams of the New York Giants is ending his seventh NFL season the same way the other six have ended. He is playing on a team not going to the playoffs. Williams is battling, though. He has played the last two games with a painful triceps injury suffered against the Chargers earlier this month. Williams probably could have used the injury as an excuse to pack it in for the season. He didn’t. He’s played and will be on the field Sunday when the Giants (4-11) face the Bears (5-10) in Chicago.