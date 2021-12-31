Devils coach Lindy Ruff tests positive, misses Oilers game

By The Associated Press

New Jersey coach Lindy Ruff tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Devils’ game against the Edmonton Oilers and was isolated from the team. The Devils made the announcement roughly 45 minutes after Ruff did not show up for a pregame news conference. When the conference started, assistant coach Alain Nasreddine walked in and said he would be running the team. Nasreddine said Ruff was going to stay in the Prudential Center for the contest.