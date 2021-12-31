No. 10 Utah Utes make Rose Bowl debut vs No. 7 Buckeyes

By The Associated Press

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — With the Utes making their first appearance and the Buckeyes back for the 16th time, “The Granddaddy of Them All” returns home after last year’s College Football Playoff semifinal was relocated to Arlington, Texas, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Trying to reach 11 wins for the ninth time in 10 years, Ohio State will have to shake off the disappointment of a rivalry loss to Michigan that kept the Buckeyes from playing for the Big Ten title and a spot in the final four. Motivation is not in question for Utah, which expects to have 60,000 fans in attendance on New Year’s Day.