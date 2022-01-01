Jeannot scores twice, Predators defeat Blackhawks 6-1

JIM DIAMOND

The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tanner Jeannot scored twice and Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen each scored once and added an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Nick Cousins and Roman Josi also scored, Mattias Ekholm had three assists and Juuse Saros made 37 saves for Nashville, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Philipp Kurashev had the lone goal for Chicago, which has lost three-straight. The Blackhawks played their first game since Dec. 18.