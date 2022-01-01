NBA calls up 4th G League ref; Hawks’ McMillan in protocols

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

Another G League referee was called up by the NBA to work a game Saturday as the league continued finding ways to play through the latest coronavirus outbreak. Sha’Rae Mitchell was assigned the San Antonio-Detroit game. She becomes the fourth G League referee called up in a span of two days. Atlanta’s Nate McMillan joined the list of head coaches in the health and safety protocols related to the coronavirus. By late Saturday afternoon, the number of players revealed by teams to be in the protocols was around 100. Dallas’ Luka Doncic came off the list. Doncic is in line now to return Sunday against Oklahoma City. The Thunder placed their leading scorer, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, on the protocols list.