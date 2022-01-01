North Carolina QB Sam Howell to forgo senior season for NFL

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell is forgoing his senior season to enter the NFL draft. Howell’s decision was not surprising, but he made it official with a video posted on North Carolina football’s official Twitter account. He is considered a potential first-round draft pick. The junior will leave college as North Carolina’s most prolific quarterback, with career records in yards passing (10,283) and total offense (11,292). The 6-foot-1, 220 pounder from Indiana Trail, North Carolina, was a blue-chip recruit out of high school who changed his mind late and signed with the Tar Heels and coach Mack Brown instead of Florid State.