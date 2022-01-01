US over Canada easily, Russia beats France at ATP Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — The United States beat Canada and defending champion Russia defeated France at the ATP Cup on Sunday. The Americans took a much easier route. John Isner and Taylor Fritz beat their Canadian singles opponents and then clinched the match in doubles for a 3-0 win. Russia needed the deciding doubles match to clinch victory over France. Roman Safiullin beat Arthur Rinderknech of France 2-6, 7-5, 6-3 before No. 35-ranked Ugo Humbert evened the match for France with an upset 6-7 (5), 7-5, 7-6 (2) win over No. 2 Daniil Medvedev. Russia then won the doubles match 6-4, 6-4.