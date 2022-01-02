Skip to Content
Bills clinch playoff berth, eliminate Falcons with 29-15 win

By JOHN WAWROW
AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Devin Singletary scored two touchdowns rushing in the second half to make up for Josh Allen’s sloppiness and the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills rallied to clinch their third consecutive playoff berth with a 29-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Buffalo clinched the playoff berth by beating the Falcons coupled with the Ravens’ 20-19 loss to the Rams. The Falcons went down swinging in being eliminated from the NFC playoff race to extend their postseason drought to a fourth year in their first season under coach Arthur Smith.  Allen scored two touchdowns rushing and threw three interceptions on consecutive drives spanning halftime.

