Blackhawks’ Fleury out of protocol; Rangers’ Panarin added

By The Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has been removed from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and New York Rangers star forward Artemi Panarin was added to the list. The 37-year-old Fleury was added to the list on Monday. He is 9-10-1 with two shutouts, a .913 save percentage and 2.86 goals-against average in his first season with the Blackhawks. The Rangers announced Panarin was added to the list shortly before the start of their game Sunday against Tampa Bay. The Lightning got goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy and forward Anthony Cirelli back from COVID-19 protocol.