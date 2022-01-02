Brest, Montpellier and Nantes reach last 16 of French Cup

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — First division teams Brest, Montpellier and Nantes advanced to the last 16 of the French Cup while 2019 champion Rennes lost to second-tier Nancy on penalty kicks. Nancy won 4-3 in the shootout after a 1-1 draw. The 19-year-old Belgium forward Jeremy Doku put Rennes ahead in the 58th minute and Mickael Biron equalized 20 minutes later. Second-tier Bastia beat top-flight Clermont 2-0. Clermont was promoted last year but is struggling this season. Last year’s runner-up Monaco is at second-tier Quevilly-Rouen later Sunday and 10-time winner Marseille plays at fifth-tier Chauvigny.