Brighton wins 3-2 at Everton, adding to pressure on Benitez

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Alexis Mac Allister scored twice to lead Brighton to a 3-2 win at Everton that piled more pressure on manager Rafael Benitez. Mac Allister’s opener came in the third minute and was followed by a header from Dan Burn in the 21st. Academy graduate Anthony Gordon scored his first two goals for Everton in the 53rd and 76th minutes, but Mac Allister’s second in between that double made it an unhappy start to 2022 for Benitez. Everton is 15th in the 20-team standing, while Brighton is in eighth place.