DALLAS (AP) — Kendric Davis had 20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and SMU defeated Central Florida 72-60 in American Athletic Conference play. Davis made 9 of 10 from the free-throw line to help the Mustangs (11-3, 2-0) notch their eighth straight victory. Brandon Mahan had 17 points for the Knights (9-3, 1-1), whose five-game win streak came to an end.